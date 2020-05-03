Robert Anthony Mulvaney Feb 1, 1949 - May 4, 2017 Gone for three years and remembered everyday. In these uncertain times, the Mulvaney family would like to share the lesson Bob's life reflected. Friend or stranger, a person couldn't miss the joyful bounce in Bob's step or the care and concern he had for all people. His good cheer and optimism were shared freely with every person he met. We miss him dearly - our son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. We are keeping our faces toward the sun and his love in our hearts. Today, in Bob's memory and honor, we send good wishes for your precious health with love to you and your families and share The Optimist Creed, which was a writing that Bob loved. The Optimist Creed Promise yourself. To be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind. To talk health, happiness and prosperity to every person you meet. To make all your friends feel that there is something worthwhile in them. To look at the sunny side of everything and make your optimism come true. To think only of the best, to work only for the best, and to expect only the best. To be just as enthusiastic about the success of others as you are about your own. To forget the mistakes of the past, and press on to the greater achievements of the future. To wear a cheerful expression at all times and give a smile to every living creature you meet. To give so much time to improving yourself that you have no time to criticize others. To be too large for worry, too noble for anger, too strong for fear and too happy to permit the presence of trouble. To think well of yourself and to proclaim this fact to the world, not in loud words, but in great deeds. To live in faith that the whole world is on your side so long as you are true to the best that is within you.



