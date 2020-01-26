Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Cameron Hervey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Cameron Hervey Jan. 6, 1927 - Dec. 22, 2019 Robert Cameron Hervey passed away at his own home in Tassajara Canyon, on December 22, 2019. He was born January 6, 1927 in Highland Park, Michigan to Della and Robert Hervey. He was the eldest of four brothers; Bill, Pete and Tom. His father made his living in sales, thus moving them around the country. Washington, Oregon and Ohio played part in the family's love for the outdoors, camping and iceboating being among his youth activities. He graduated from Arthur Hill HS in Saginaw, Michigan, where the family ultimately settled. During WWII, Robert joined the service and rose to the enlisted rank of chief motor mechanic aboard a destroyer escort, stationed in the Atlantic. His sister ship was the last vessel sunk by a German U-Boat of the war. He then re-enlisted in the Air Force as a radar mechanic on B-29's. It was while he was stationed in Spokane, Washington when he met his wife to be, Rachel Marie Jacobsen, working as a newly registered nurse. Following his enlistment, he attended Michigan State University, where they began their family of three children. Here Robert received his doctor of Veterinary Medicine and began practicing with large animal herds in the thumb of Michigan. Cass City was where he built his family home and animal hospital. He had always envisioned life on the west coast. Selling the practice, he moved the family to California, ultimately settling on San Luis Obispo. Purchasing a home built in 1927, he converted it to his small animal clinic where he would remain working for the next 25 years. After living in the town for 13 years, Robert and Rachel found property on what was an old TB sanitarium (also built in 1927) in Tassajara Canyon and built their final dream home, constructed entirely of redwood. Working before and after his job, he meticulously groomed the 11 acres to a park like setting, building nine foot bridges over the creek and maintained two dams, stocked with native rainbow trout. Every weekend was spent in day trips with his family. Yosemite was his all time favorite. He is survived by his three children; Becky Jorgeson of San Luis Obispo, Robin Hervey, married to Pablo Mahor, of Dana Point and Rhonda Ekblad, married to Steve Ekblad, of Fort Collins, Colorado; 2 brothers: Pete Hervey of Oscoda, Michigan and Tom Hervey, of Pinellas Park, Florida. 4 grandchildren; Ryan Jorgeson, Ian Jorgeson, Joan Ekblad and Hannah Ekblad. His wife, Rachel Hervey, preceded him in death on May 20, 2019.

