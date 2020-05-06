Robert Charles Church Robert Charles Church, 79 passed away April 28, 2020 at home in Morro Bay with his family. He was born January 4th, 1941 in Fresno, Ca. To Rix and Winnie Church. Robert had two brothers Leonard and Richard, who preceded him in death. After he graduated from Clovis High, he served for two years in the Navy. Robert married Jo Ann Channel, August 17, 1963 and had a very loving marriage for 56 years. Robert and Jo Ann had two daughter's, Wendy and Shelley. He worked at California Men's Colony for 28 years. After retirement, he enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and his volunteer work for Morro Bay Beautiful. Robert was a member of Baywood Park Community Church for 25 years. He is survived by his wife Jo Ann, daughter's Wendy and Shelley, two son in-law's Don and Russ, five grandchildren Wesley, Lindsey, Brittney, Garrett, and Nicholas. Robert will be remembered as a very loving husband, father, grandfather, community volunteer and a man of great faith. A memorial will be held at a future date.



