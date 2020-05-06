Robert Charles Church
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Charles Church Robert Charles Church, 79 passed away April 28, 2020 at home in Morro Bay with his family. He was born January 4th, 1941 in Fresno, Ca. To Rix and Winnie Church. Robert had two brothers Leonard and Richard, who preceded him in death. After he graduated from Clovis High, he served for two years in the Navy. Robert married Jo Ann Channel, August 17, 1963 and had a very loving marriage for 56 years. Robert and Jo Ann had two daughter's, Wendy and Shelley. He worked at California Men's Colony for 28 years. After retirement, he enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and his volunteer work for Morro Bay Beautiful. Robert was a member of Baywood Park Community Church for 25 years. He is survived by his wife Jo Ann, daughter's Wendy and Shelley, two son in-law's Don and Russ, five grandchildren Wesley, Lindsey, Brittney, Garrett, and Nicholas. Robert will be remembered as a very loving husband, father, grandfather, community volunteer and a man of great faith. A memorial will be held at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved