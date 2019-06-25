Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Christenson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Christenson Robert Christenson, Captain, United States Navy (Ret), died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 17, 2019 in Santa Barbara. Bob, as he was known to most, was born to Dr. and Mrs. Grant Christenson and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After graduating from high school Bob attended Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, Pennsylvania in preparation to attend the Naval Academy. Bob attended the Naval Academy, Class of 1957 and was a member in the 7th company. On June 29th of that same year, Bob married his high school sweetheart and lifetime love, Mary Johnson. Together they raised three wonderful sons. The family moved from coast to coast and back again, with duty spent in Hawaii and Guam. The family motto became "on the road again." Yet, no matter where or in which direction, the road would always swing through Minneapolis in order to spend time with beloved family. Bob embraced his career in the Navy. He started on a destroyer out of Norfolk, VA, before attending submarine school in Groton, CT. He served on a variety of submarines before transitioning to amphibious warfare ships. He attended the Naval Postgraduate School, where he earned an MS degree in Oceanography. Early staff duty assignments included working with Commander Submarine Squadron 15 in Guam; Programs Branch, Oceanographer of the Navy and Chief of Staff, Amphibious Group Western Pacific; Executive Officer, Naval Ordnance Facility, Keyport, Washington; Executive Officer, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 15); Commanding Officer, USS Point Defiance (LSD 31), USS Mobile (LKA 115), and USS Peleliu (LHA 5). Bob retired from the Navy in 1986 with 32 years of distinguished service. After retirement he and Mary moved to San Luis Obispo, California where they lived for 32 years. Bob was a pillar of the community. He was an active member of Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church, where he held many leadership positions and coordinated the congregation's work as a homeless shelter during the month of December. Bob served on the EOC Homeless Shelter Board, the SLO Opera Board, and the SLO Botanical Society. He enjoyed fellowship with other retired Navy personnel and the SLO Submarine Veterans Group. Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather, Bob is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Mary; three sons, Kurt (Colleen), Jon (Katy), Grant (Lindean); a sister Ginny Jacobson; nieces, Pam, Linda, Patti and Christina; nephews, Barry, David and Robert; and seven grandchildren, Colby, Dylan, Karli, Lilly, Analiese, Marit, and Ingrid. Bob had a hunger for knowledge. He loved to read all things, especially the Sunday Times. He loved to travel with or to visit family and friends. He had great skill at the barbeque and a fine nose for wine. As a friend to all, he will be missed by many. A funeral service will be held, Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2:00pm at Mount Carmel Lutheran Church, San Luis Obispo. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the EOC Homeless Shelter. "Blessed is the man who loves the Lord!"-Psalm: 121.

