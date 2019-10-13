Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Crockett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Crockett Sept. 8th, 1938 - Sept. 15, 2019 Robert "Bob" Crockett passed away Sept 15, 2019 at the age of 81. He lost his battle with cancer but fought till the end. He was born in Terra Bella California on Sept 8th, 1938 to Robert and Rachel Crockett. After high school Bob served in Armed Forces E-4, Reserve E-5. In 1965, he started Bob's Body Shop then years later changed to Crockett's Auto Body. Bob is predeceased by his parents Robert and Rachel Crockett, brother Jack Crockett and his wife Gaylynn (Scott). He is survived by his three sons Devin, Darin and David and two grandchildren Justin and Jennifer. Bob will be most remembered for his love of cars. Drag racing his 1957 Chevy Bel Air and dirt track racing were two of his passions. He most enjoyed watching his sons and grandson race always present at the racetrack; it was his happy place. Bob's Celebration of life will be held at the Portuguese Hall in Arroyo Grande on Oct 19th at 1:00.

