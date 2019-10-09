Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Dean RAMPTON. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Blacklake Village Community room 498 Colonial Place Nipomo , CA View Map Send Flowers Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM 1134 N. 350 W. Centerville , UT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Dean Rampton "Bob with one O" April 11, 1936 - Oct. 3, 2019 The world has lost a great man. Bob was the life of every party and always up for a good time with family and friends. His laughter was contagious, if you planned to meet him somewhere, all you had to do was listen for his laugh and you knew right where he was. He was the guy who became friends with someone he just sat next to at a bar, or anywhere for that matter. Bob played hard and worked harder, he was part of the Air National Guard for 8 years, worked for Bountiful City Fire and Davis County Fire Departments for many years and was a member of the Utah Firefighters Association for over 50 years. His infectious personality made him very successful in sales and was able to use his love for the fire service to sell fire equipment for LN Curtis and Sons for over 40 years. Bob was born and raised in Bountiful Utah, chased the love of his life to San Francisco. Married the love of his life Norma Jean Scherer in 1960 and moved to Attleboro Massachusetts. They spent 2 years there and then moved back home to Bountiful, Utah where they raised their three children, enjoyed time with family, friends and attended Utah Utes football games and tailgating. Their last 30 years were spent in Nipomo California, where he and Norma started a new journey. There they made new friends and loved going to live Jazz music. Bob was an member of RAM (retired active men) and was the Big RAM in 2016. Survived by his wife Norma, Daughter Julie Adamson (Brice) sons Scott (Jeanne) and Jim and brother Jay. He has 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A Celebration of life will be held October 20, 2019 from 10:00-1:00 in Nipomo at the Blacklake Village Community room (498 Colonial Place Nipomo, CA) and in Utah on December 21, 2019 From 11:00-2:00 (1134 N. 350 W. Centerville Utah) In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Bobs name to the . Please send a note to one of us, letting us know your generosity.

