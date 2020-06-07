Robert E. Sharps Robert "Bob" or "Sharpie" was born in Wauseon, OH and passed away on May 7, 2020, in La Quinta, CA. He was 98 years old. His parents were Mae and Burdes Sharps. He grew up in Ohio and Parkersburg, W.V. He attended West Virginia University, graduating with a Bachelor in Chemical Engineering with Honors. He served in WWII in the Pacific arena as a Second Lieutenant in The Army Corps of Engineers. He was involved in the landings at Guam, Leyte, and Okinawa, setting up airfields. He received a Purple Heart during his service. He began employment at Proctor and Gamble in Cincinnati, OH where he met Shirley Wullenweber, his future bride. He and Shirley were married in 1948 and had three children, Holly, Theodore, and Paul. Bob's first job at P&G was work on Ivory soap. He was proud of developing the flavor for Crisco. Bob was always an avid gardener, working every Sunday afternoon with his father in law, Luther Wullenweber, at the "farm", a huge tract of land in the country owned by Luther and where they tended a large garden and orchard. Bob retired from P&G in 1986. He and Shirley moved to Nipomo, CA where they lived in retirement. They had an idyllic life, playing golf and bridge, doing volunteer work, and traveling. Bob was a very devout man and he and Shirley were very active at Messiah Lutheran Church in Cincinnati and St. John's Lutheran Church in Arroyo Grande, CA. Shirley died in 2006 and Bob lived on his own until he was 92 when he went into assisted living. He is survived by his three children, Holly (Lynn Holm), Theo, and Paul (Cheryl) and his two grandchildren Chris Sharps (Grishma) and Meri Sharps. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Arroyo Grande, CA at a later date.



