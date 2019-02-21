Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Earl Lyons. View Sign

Robert Earl Lyons 1918 - 2019 On February 6, Cambria native Robert E. Lyons died days after his 101st birthday at his home in Watsonville, California. Born January 27, 1918, Robert was the youngest child of Cambria pioneers William Lyons and Anna Marquart Lyons. Robert and his three older siblings, Elizabeth, Wilfred and Nicholas, grew up in the family home on Bridge Street. After graduating from Coast Union HS, (1936 athlete of the year), Robert moved to Hollister, where he attained his AA from Gavilan College and took a job with Pacific Bell. During World War II Robert served in France and Germany (3rd Army), participating in the Battle of the Bulge and other actions, and was awarded the Bronze Star. After the war, Robert married Burnis Hunter of Berkeley, California and started a family, which grew to include three sons, Robert, Nicholas and William. Robert resumed his job with Pac Bell, eventually becoming a construction supervisor based in Watsonville. An avid outdoorsman, Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. The family spent summer vacations in the Sierras, including pack trips high into the back country. Later, Robert enjoyed fishing on Monterey Bay with his son Bill. Robert and Burnis were avid gardeners who filled the backyard with flowers, fruit trees and seasonal vegetables. Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Burnis H. Lyons (1919-2011) as well as his older siblings, and is survived by: his sons, Robert W. Lyons (Christine Johnson-Lyons) and William H. Lyons (Barbara Lyons) of Watsonville, and Nicholas C. Lyons (Kathy Yurman) of Cambria; and by four grandchildren (Samuel Lyons, Julia Neuman, Max Lyons, Toby Lyons) and one great grandchild (Lincoln Neuman).

Robert Earl Lyons 1918 - 2019 On February 6, Cambria native Robert E. Lyons died days after his 101st birthday at his home in Watsonville, California. Born January 27, 1918, Robert was the youngest child of Cambria pioneers William Lyons and Anna Marquart Lyons. Robert and his three older siblings, Elizabeth, Wilfred and Nicholas, grew up in the family home on Bridge Street. After graduating from Coast Union HS, (1936 athlete of the year), Robert moved to Hollister, where he attained his AA from Gavilan College and took a job with Pacific Bell. During World War II Robert served in France and Germany (3rd Army), participating in the Battle of the Bulge and other actions, and was awarded the Bronze Star. After the war, Robert married Burnis Hunter of Berkeley, California and started a family, which grew to include three sons, Robert, Nicholas and William. Robert resumed his job with Pac Bell, eventually becoming a construction supervisor based in Watsonville. An avid outdoorsman, Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. The family spent summer vacations in the Sierras, including pack trips high into the back country. Later, Robert enjoyed fishing on Monterey Bay with his son Bill. Robert and Burnis were avid gardeners who filled the backyard with flowers, fruit trees and seasonal vegetables. Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Burnis H. Lyons (1919-2011) as well as his older siblings, and is survived by: his sons, Robert W. Lyons (Christine Johnson-Lyons) and William H. Lyons (Barbara Lyons) of Watsonville, and Nicholas C. Lyons (Kathy Yurman) of Cambria; and by four grandchildren (Samuel Lyons, Julia Neuman, Max Lyons, Toby Lyons) and one great grandchild (Lincoln Neuman). Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close