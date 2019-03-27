Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Hayashi. View Sign

Robert Hayashi Surrounded by loved ones, Robert Saburo Hayashi, age 61, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019, in the family home where he grew up. Robert was born to Haruo and Rose Hayashi in 1957, the third of five sons,and was a life-long resident of the Arroyo Grande community. Following his graduation from Arroyo Grande High School in 1975, he continued his education at Cuesta College. Robert was a natural-born athlete. In his younger days, he played football, basketball and baseball (ambidextrous pitcher)and was an avid water skier and snow skier. He later concentrated on his golf game, a pastime he enjoyed with friends and side bets. Unknown to many, he also had some musical ability and learned to play the piano and trumpet. Having grown up on the family farm, Robert developed a passion for agriculture at an early age. He was not only actively involved in the ownership and daily operations of the family farming business, but was a familiar face at the Hayashi Vegetable Stand and local farmers' markets until a few years ago when he was beset with health issues. Robert also served as president and was a board member of the Pismo Oceano Vegetable Exchange for several terms. POVE is an agricultural co-op that presently includes the Dohi, Hayashi, Ikeda, Kobara and Saruwatari families. Robert touched and influenced many lives with his big personality and strong character. He didn't believe in pretense. What you saw is what you got. He was upfront and said what was on his mind. Although he could be loud and gruff, often referring to himself as "Mean Uncle Robert", he had a kind soul and generous heart. He gave endless love and support to all of his "nieces and nephews"-everyone knew that Uncle Robert was their biggest fan, always had their back, and was their go-to-guy. He tried to attend as many of their sporting events as possible- if he was there, you would hear him. He even put his skills to work and helped coach his niece's basketball and softball teams for several seasons. Robert will also be remembered as the BBQ pit boss for numerous family gatherings and community functions held at the Hayashi Ranch over the years. He enjoyed watching sports channels and old John Wayne westerns, dabbling in the stock market, and testing his luck at the blackjack tables at Chumash. Uncle Robert made it a point to teach the kids that "life isn't fair". He wanted them to learn that they should accept and make the most out of the cards they've been dealt, and that they should be thankful for what they have. Robert did it his way to the end. Robert is survived by his father Haruo; his brothers John (Leslie), Howard (Stephanie), Alan (Kimberly), and Edwin (Janet); his nieces and nephews Ally, Jana, Jordan, Lauren, Colin, Michael and Kobe; and his large extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother Rose. At Robert's request, a private burial service was held at Arroyo Grande Cemetery.

Robert Hayashi Surrounded by loved ones, Robert Saburo Hayashi, age 61, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019, in the family home where he grew up. Robert was born to Haruo and Rose Hayashi in 1957, the third of five sons,and was a life-long resident of the Arroyo Grande community. Following his graduation from Arroyo Grande High School in 1975, he continued his education at Cuesta College. Robert was a natural-born athlete. In his younger days, he played football, basketball and baseball (ambidextrous pitcher)and was an avid water skier and snow skier. He later concentrated on his golf game, a pastime he enjoyed with friends and side bets. Unknown to many, he also had some musical ability and learned to play the piano and trumpet. Having grown up on the family farm, Robert developed a passion for agriculture at an early age. He was not only actively involved in the ownership and daily operations of the family farming business, but was a familiar face at the Hayashi Vegetable Stand and local farmers' markets until a few years ago when he was beset with health issues. Robert also served as president and was a board member of the Pismo Oceano Vegetable Exchange for several terms. POVE is an agricultural co-op that presently includes the Dohi, Hayashi, Ikeda, Kobara and Saruwatari families. Robert touched and influenced many lives with his big personality and strong character. He didn't believe in pretense. What you saw is what you got. He was upfront and said what was on his mind. Although he could be loud and gruff, often referring to himself as "Mean Uncle Robert", he had a kind soul and generous heart. He gave endless love and support to all of his "nieces and nephews"-everyone knew that Uncle Robert was their biggest fan, always had their back, and was their go-to-guy. He tried to attend as many of their sporting events as possible- if he was there, you would hear him. He even put his skills to work and helped coach his niece's basketball and softball teams for several seasons. Robert will also be remembered as the BBQ pit boss for numerous family gatherings and community functions held at the Hayashi Ranch over the years. He enjoyed watching sports channels and old John Wayne westerns, dabbling in the stock market, and testing his luck at the blackjack tables at Chumash. Uncle Robert made it a point to teach the kids that "life isn't fair". He wanted them to learn that they should accept and make the most out of the cards they've been dealt, and that they should be thankful for what they have. Robert did it his way to the end. Robert is survived by his father Haruo; his brothers John (Leslie), Howard (Stephanie), Alan (Kimberly), and Edwin (Janet); his nieces and nephews Ally, Jana, Jordan, Lauren, Colin, Michael and Kobe; and his large extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother Rose. At Robert's request, a private burial service was held at Arroyo Grande Cemetery. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close