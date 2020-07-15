Robert Heaton Robert R Heaton of the late Ray and Helen Heaton born on May 21,1937 in Los Angeles California. Robert (Bob) graduated from Eagle Rock High School in 1956. He attended LA city College as well. Robert served 4 years in the Army reserves and was honorably discharged. Robert married his lovely bride Beverly Heaton February 7, 1958. In 1970 he and Beverly and their 4 children moved to Atascadero where they lived for 40 years. In Atascadero they attended Atascadero Nazarene Church. His pride and joy was his family and spending time with them. Boating, fishing and camping with his family was his joy in life. Bob worked for California Tool company from 1970-2008. When Bob retired, he and his bride bought a beautiful RV and traveled for the next 10 years. Bob and Bev bought a lovely home in Reno Nevada in 2015. They became members of Home Community church in Sparks Nevada in 2017. He peacefully went home to be with his beloved Lord and Savior on July 5, 2020. He was proceeded in death by his sister June Martin and his granddaughter Tausha Marie Crespin. Bob has two siblings William Heaton of Minden NV and Joyce Nuckles of Bakersfield California. He will be forever treasured in the lives of his children, Keith Heaton and his wife Cathy Heaton from Paso Robles, Ca. Jane Morrill and her husband Loren Morrill from Reno Nevada, Amie Swanson from Atascadero Ca, Victoria Reynolds and her husband Richard Reynolds from Fort Bragg, Ca. 5 grandchildren- Kalyn Lopez and her husband Mark Lopez from Reno Nevada, Amber Shope and her husband Bryan from Atascadero, Ca, Heather Schooler and her husband John from Creston, Ca, and Robert and Raymond Swanson from Vail Arizona. 9 great grandchildren- Kalvin and Ethan Shope from Atascadero, Ca, Zakk and Zoe Schooler from Creston Ca and Josiah, Azariah, Moriah, Zechariah and Cambriah Lopez from Reno Nevada. And several nieces and nephews and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store