Robert J. Federman With hearts heavy we share the passing of Robert J. Federman. Those who know him well will conjure up an image of a smiling man, quick with a story and a kind word. An only child, Bob learned early the value of friendship and his gregarious style earned him friends far and wide. A native of Cleveland, Bob moved his young family to Los Angeles a few days after the 1971 earthquake, certain that he would find gold in the sunny hills of Los Angeles. His optimism paid off tenfold, and he went on to found his own law firm and serve as president of a national organization of trial attorneys. Bob and his wife Carol had 60 beautiful years together. They traveled extensively and made new friends everywhere they went. In later years, they forged yet another circle of close friends in San Luis Obispo. Unable to just quietly retire, Bob chose instead to volunteer his time and talents with Rotary, the San Luis Obispo Bar Association, and at the local courthouse, where he served as a volunteer mediator and judge pro tem. But his greatest joy was in his work with Senior Legal Services advising seniors about legal issues. It touched him deeply that his knowledge could be of such value to those in need. When Carol passed away, Bob completed his circle back to Cleveland, reconnecting with old friends. He spent his final years sharing new love and laughter with his beloved companion, Marilyn. After 88 years his story has come to an end, but the memory of his quick wit and caring manner always will light up our hearts. Bob is survived by Marilyn Bedol of Cleveland, daughter Bobbie Horne (Bob) of Tucson, son Doug Federman (Rita) of San Luis Obispo, daughter Jill Reichwald (Jeffrey) of Los Angeles, sister-in law Ellen Bruck of Los Angeles, brother-in-law David Lazar (Honey) of Cleveland, and grandchildren Jonathan, Brendan, Isabelle, Nicole, Lauren, Garrett, Sharli, and Angie. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Bob with a donation to Senior Legal Services, operated by San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation (

