Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. (Bob) Kelly Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert J. (Bob) Kelley Jr. Robert J. (Bob) Kelley, Jr., 73, of Grants Pass, Oregon passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born on October 9, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio to Bette (Leinhart) and Robert John Kelley, Sr. and was the second of four boys. The family moved from Cleveland to Los Angeles in 1946 where Robert Kelley, Sr. was the announcer for the newly relocated Los Angeles Rams football team. Bob attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks and Pierce Community College before being accepted into the California Highway Patrol Academy. He became a CHP Motor Officer, serving South Central Los Angeles. Bob also proudly served in the Air Force Reserves. In 1975, Bob relocated to Atascadero, CA. where his career shifted to custom home building. He operated Bob Kelley Construction, building over 200 homes in the North County during the '80's and '90's. Bob also earned his real estate broker's license and operated Bob Kelley Realty until 2017. He helped countless families and businesses build, buy, and sell homes on the Central Coast. Bob was an active member of Atascadero politics. He served on the planning commission for more than seven years, was elected to the City Council in 2008, and also served as Mayor. Bob had many talents and loved new ventures. He was an airplane and helicopter pilot, built a T-Bucket Roadster, was a member of the Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue Team, transported donated organs by helicopter when time was critical, and collected any gadget and tool he could find to help with his woodworking creations. Bob never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. His storytelling and hearty laughter made for endless good times. Bob married the love of his life, LaVonne Kelley, in 1980. He and LaVonne spent over 40 years together traveling all over the world, hosting the best parties and barbecues, spending time with friends, and enjoying each other. In recent years, they traveled in their RV with their little dog, Buster, and made friends in many states. He, LaVonne and Buster retired to Grants Pass, Oregon in 2017 where they bought a home on the Rogue River. Bob found great joy in sitting in his backyard, watching boaters, birds, and the beautiful scenery. Bob is survived by his wife, LaVonne, his brothers, Tim (Barbara), Pat (Melody), Mike (Cathy), step-daughter, Jennifer (Dan) Hart, grandsons, Jacob and Tyler Hart, nephew, Ross Kelley and niece, Erin Kelley-Gohsler. Bob led a life full of happiness and love. In the end, his big heart gave out. He had spent the morning enjoying his backyard and the beauty of the river. Although we wish we had many more years with him, there is peace in knowing he was doing what brought him joy right to the end. A private family gathering will take place in Grants Pass. Bob would love for his friends to gather for a cup of coffee or a beer and toast to the many years he was able to enjoy with them. Remembrances can be made to the Atascadero Faces of Freedom Memorial for upkeep and maintenance.

Robert J. (Bob) Kelley Jr. Robert J. (Bob) Kelley, Jr., 73, of Grants Pass, Oregon passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born on October 9, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio to Bette (Leinhart) and Robert John Kelley, Sr. and was the second of four boys. The family moved from Cleveland to Los Angeles in 1946 where Robert Kelley, Sr. was the announcer for the newly relocated Los Angeles Rams football team. Bob attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks and Pierce Community College before being accepted into the California Highway Patrol Academy. He became a CHP Motor Officer, serving South Central Los Angeles. Bob also proudly served in the Air Force Reserves. In 1975, Bob relocated to Atascadero, CA. where his career shifted to custom home building. He operated Bob Kelley Construction, building over 200 homes in the North County during the '80's and '90's. Bob also earned his real estate broker's license and operated Bob Kelley Realty until 2017. He helped countless families and businesses build, buy, and sell homes on the Central Coast. Bob was an active member of Atascadero politics. He served on the planning commission for more than seven years, was elected to the City Council in 2008, and also served as Mayor. Bob had many talents and loved new ventures. He was an airplane and helicopter pilot, built a T-Bucket Roadster, was a member of the Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue Team, transported donated organs by helicopter when time was critical, and collected any gadget and tool he could find to help with his woodworking creations. Bob never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. His storytelling and hearty laughter made for endless good times. Bob married the love of his life, LaVonne Kelley, in 1980. He and LaVonne spent over 40 years together traveling all over the world, hosting the best parties and barbecues, spending time with friends, and enjoying each other. In recent years, they traveled in their RV with their little dog, Buster, and made friends in many states. He, LaVonne and Buster retired to Grants Pass, Oregon in 2017 where they bought a home on the Rogue River. Bob found great joy in sitting in his backyard, watching boaters, birds, and the beautiful scenery. Bob is survived by his wife, LaVonne, his brothers, Tim (Barbara), Pat (Melody), Mike (Cathy), step-daughter, Jennifer (Dan) Hart, grandsons, Jacob and Tyler Hart, nephew, Ross Kelley and niece, Erin Kelley-Gohsler. Bob led a life full of happiness and love. In the end, his big heart gave out. He had spent the morning enjoying his backyard and the beauty of the river. Although we wish we had many more years with him, there is peace in knowing he was doing what brought him joy right to the end. A private family gathering will take place in Grants Pass. Bob would love for his friends to gather for a cup of coffee or a beer and toast to the many years he was able to enjoy with them. Remembrances can be made to the Atascadero Faces of Freedom Memorial for upkeep and maintenance. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close