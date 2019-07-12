Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee (Bob) Galli. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Lee Galli Robert "Bob" Lee Galli passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was 91 years old. Born February 18, 1928 in San Luis Obispo, Bob grew up in Atascadero where he graduated in 1947 from Atascadero High School. It was there, through mutual friends, that he met the love of his life, Diane (Lawrence). They married on July 1, 1950 and lived inseparably ever after. They moved to the Los Angeles area to raise their children and then back to Atascadero in 1975 to the property owned by the Galli family since 1927. When they moved back to Atascadero, Bob founded R&D Machine Company out of his garage, which eventually became True Tube Inc. and Custom Tube and Manufacturing Inc. Bob was known for his talent with mechanics, most notably with Corvairs. Bob first repaired a truck in his front yard when he was just 8 years old. Bob's love for Corvairs started when he bought his first one in 1970. He and Diane were extremely active and well-regarded members of their local Corvair club and several National Corvair clubs. He served as President of the local Corvair club for 5 years. They loved to travel and often spent their summers driving around the country in their Ultravan to visit friends and attend Corvair related events and gatherings. Bob was known for being a kind and caring man. He loved to share stories of the past and show photos from him and Diane's many adventures. He was preceded in death by his wife Diane, and two of his four children, Lee Galli and Roberta Herndon. He is survived by two siblings, Rowena Mees of Fresno and Phil Galli of Rio Linda, two children Richard Galli and Christine Roeder, 16 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and many extended family. Friends and family are welcome to join to celebrate the life of this wonderful man on Saturday, July 27 from noon to 3pm at the Atascadero Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, Bob's family asks for donations to the Central Coast Cancer Support Center in Templeton.

Robert "Bob" Lee Galli Robert "Bob" Lee Galli passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was 91 years old. Born February 18, 1928 in San Luis Obispo, Bob grew up in Atascadero where he graduated in 1947 from Atascadero High School. It was there, through mutual friends, that he met the love of his life, Diane (Lawrence). They married on July 1, 1950 and lived inseparably ever after. They moved to the Los Angeles area to raise their children and then back to Atascadero in 1975 to the property owned by the Galli family since 1927. When they moved back to Atascadero, Bob founded R&D Machine Company out of his garage, which eventually became True Tube Inc. and Custom Tube and Manufacturing Inc. Bob was known for his talent with mechanics, most notably with Corvairs. Bob first repaired a truck in his front yard when he was just 8 years old. Bob's love for Corvairs started when he bought his first one in 1970. He and Diane were extremely active and well-regarded members of their local Corvair club and several National Corvair clubs. He served as President of the local Corvair club for 5 years. They loved to travel and often spent their summers driving around the country in their Ultravan to visit friends and attend Corvair related events and gatherings. Bob was known for being a kind and caring man. He loved to share stories of the past and show photos from him and Diane's many adventures. He was preceded in death by his wife Diane, and two of his four children, Lee Galli and Roberta Herndon. He is survived by two siblings, Rowena Mees of Fresno and Phil Galli of Rio Linda, two children Richard Galli and Christine Roeder, 16 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and many extended family. Friends and family are welcome to join to celebrate the life of this wonderful man on Saturday, July 27 from noon to 3pm at the Atascadero Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, Bob's family asks for donations to the Central Coast Cancer Support Center in Templeton. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 12, 2019

