Robert Brigham Robert Leslie Brigham, loving husband, father, and educator passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019, while listening to his favorite music. He was 91. Bob was fundamentally good. He was kind and gentle and a role model to many. He will be remembered for a life well lived leaving a legacy of love and acceptance. He was admired for making people laugh without trying too hard. For him, right and wrong was not complicated nor judgmental. He brought people together and made everyone feel comfortable and welcomed with courtesy and civility. His many accomplishments include a Master's Thesis, which had a positive impact on race relations in Manhattan Beach. He was the recipient of the Lions International Rose and Scroll Award. He was an accomplished writer who contributed to the baseball publication, The Diamond Angle, Easy Reader, and countless Letters to the Editor. Bob helped establish a Bikes for Kids program, using recycled bikes. He was artistic and created scores of illustrated personalized family birthday cards. Bob was born in Los Angeles on May 18, 1927 and moved to Manhattan Beach at the age of 12, where he attended Center School and Redondo Union High School. He was involved in student govern- ment and was co-captain of RUHS Seahawks' CIF championship football team. After graduating from high school and serving in WWII, Bob attended Fresno State College where he met and married Mary Ann Forrester. Upon receiving his teaching credential, they settled in Manhattan Beach where they raised three children, Leslie, Matt, and Allison. He was on faculty at Mira Costa High School, from the time of the first graduating class of 1953 and continued as a teacher, counselor, coach, and sports announcer for the next 36 years. Bob and Mary Ann enjoyed a full life and were integral members of their community with involvement in Manhattan Beach Community Church, Fair Housing Coalition, Manhattan Beach Democratic Club, Community Concerts Association, Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, American Field Service, and Manhattan Beach Historical Society. In 2005, Bob and Mary Ann moved to Paso Robles, where he continued an active life, playing golf daily, jogging, and swimming laps (80 laps on his 80th birthday!) Bob's greatest pride was his family. He will be remembered by Mary Ann, his wife of 66 years, children Leslie Moss and husband, Rick of Paso Robles, Matt Brigham and husband Juan Gonzalez of Long Beach, and Allison Finkle and husband, Peter of Chico. He was beloved Papa to grandchildren Whitney Moss (Ryan Currier), Emily Moss, Jacob Moss (Leah), Spencer Finkle (Katie) and great grandchildren Julian, Scarlett, Jaxon, and Laurel. The family is grateful for the loving and compassionate care Bob received from the staffs of Ada's Lodges and Central Coast Hospice. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, May 26 at 2:00 PM in the Community Center of Traditions at River Oaks. If you're inclined to make a donation in Bob's honor, the family suggests ACLU (

