1/1
Robert Madsen Radtke
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Madsen Radtke
July 27, 1955 - November 30, 2020
Arroyo Grande, California - Robert Madsen Radtke, 65, of Arroyo Grande, CA., passed away unexpectedly in a car accident on November 30, 2020. Born to Margaret and Thomas Radtke in Gilroy, CA in July of 1955, Robert treasured his upbringing with his two brothers, William Thomas and Curtis Daniel. Robert lived in Gilroy, CA until college, where he attended Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. He settled on the central coast where he became a loving husband, father, and "papa ". Robert's loving heart, culinary brilliance, and contagious laughter will be remembered by his brothers, his wife, Brenda Radtke, two daughters, Caitlin Hoffman and Marcela Radtke, son-in-law, Matthew Hoffman, granddaughter, Cora Hoffman, nephew, Daniel Radtke, and niece, Julia Radtke. As Robert would have wanted his life to be celebrated with friends and family, details regarding the service date are forthcoming. Robert will be laid to rest with his mother and father in Gilroy, CA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 5, 2020
I did not know you really well but what I did know of you,you were a good guy.
I know my neighbor is going to miss you. That's what brothers do.
Charles Williams
Friend
December 4, 2020
We are deeply saddened by Rob's passing way before his time! We will hold the smile and laughter for your family and friends in our hearts. Prayers and love we send to Brenda, Caitlin, and Marcela, Cora and other relatives. We are here for you for anything at all! Much love, Sherrie, Joel, and Tiffany.
Sherrie Fabricius
Friend
December 4, 2020
We remember many happy times with you and your lovely family. We can't believe you're gone! Rest in peace Rob! You were a good man gone too soon. We have no words to express our deepest sympathies to Brenda, Caitlin, Marcela and the rest of the family. We will hold you all in our thoughts and prayers. Our love, Sherrie & Tiffany Fabricius and Joel Medinger.
Sherrie Fabricius
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved