Robert Madsen Radtke

July 27, 1955 - November 30, 2020

Arroyo Grande, California - Robert Madsen Radtke, 65, of Arroyo Grande, CA., passed away unexpectedly in a car accident on November 30, 2020. Born to Margaret and Thomas Radtke in Gilroy, CA in July of 1955, Robert treasured his upbringing with his two brothers, William Thomas and Curtis Daniel. Robert lived in Gilroy, CA until college, where he attended Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. He settled on the central coast where he became a loving husband, father, and "papa ". Robert's loving heart, culinary brilliance, and contagious laughter will be remembered by his brothers, his wife, Brenda Radtke, two daughters, Caitlin Hoffman and Marcela Radtke, son-in-law, Matthew Hoffman, granddaughter, Cora Hoffman, nephew, Daniel Radtke, and niece, Julia Radtke. As Robert would have wanted his life to be celebrated with friends and family, details regarding the service date are forthcoming. Robert will be laid to rest with his mother and father in Gilroy, CA.





