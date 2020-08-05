1/1
Robert Malvern "Bob" Ellis
Robert "Bob" Malvern Ellis Robert "Bob" Malvern Ellis, 91, passed away at home July 31. Born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont he grew up in Pasadena, California. He was proud to be an Eagle Scout and served in the Naval Reserve for 17 years. A loyal Trojan and Sigma Chi, Bob graduated from USC in mechanical engineering. He worked for Applied Physics as an Instrument Design Manager. While raising a family in Arcadia he was active in Little League, and pursuing his passion for golf. In 1971 Bob took his family on an adventure, buying a cattle ranch and moving to Calgary, Alberta. He became a farmer/rancher, and 4H leader. In 1981 Bob, and wife Ann, returned to California, settling in Paso Robles. He worked farming alfalfa and for CalFarmInvest in apple production. And playing golf. He is survived by his wife, Ann of 66 years. Children Linda Ellis Dunne (husband Peter) and John Michael Ellis (wife Karen), and grandsons Clint and Jack Ellis.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
