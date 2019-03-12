Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" McDaniel. View Sign

Robert "Bob" Earl McDaniel July 27, 1941 - March 6, 2019 Robert "Bob" Earl McDaniel passed away March 6, 2019 at the age of 77, from complications after surgery. Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Bob was born in Lexi, Mississippi to Earl and Bertha McDaniel on July 27, 1941. Bob was one of four children born into the very humble McDaniel family. At the age of fifteen Bob's parents moved to Shafter, California in the hopes of providing a better life for their children. Bob's humble beginnings made him determined for a better life and he knew at a young age that he would attend college. After graduating from Shafter High School in 1960 Bob attended Biola University for two and a half years until he ran out of money and he was forced leave school to get a job. Bob was determined to complete his education, so while working fulltime at Youth for Christ and other jobs he attended college in the evenings until he obtained his Bachelors and Masters Degrees. Bob was a probation officer for Kern County Probation for over twenty years. When he was forty years old he decided to attend law school. Bob worked as an attorney for the Kern County District Attorney's office for eight years before going into private practice. Shortly after opening his own family law practice, life came full circle for Bob, when he was appointed as a Kern County Superior Court Judge in Shafter and Delano Superior Courts. As a judge Bob ran the first successful drug Court in Kern County before retiring in 2005. In addition to a lengthy law career Bob was very active in his community as Lieutenant Governor of the Kiwanis Organization. After retirement, Bob and Amy, longtime Kern County residents, moved to the Central Coast to live in Nipomo, California. In retirement Bob and Amy enjoyed traveling, and took many trips together in their motorhome, as well as trips around the world to places including China, Italy, Ireland, Scotland and London. Bob and Amy enjoyed a recent trip to Alaska before Bob became ill. Bob is survived by Amy, his devoted wife of 41 years. Bob leaves behind three sons Mark, Rich, and Wayne and three daughters, Tina, Cori, and Cathy. Bob also leaves, to cherish his memory, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Bertha McDaniel, his siblings, Marsha Taylor, Faye Brown, and Jimmy McDaniel, as well as his beloved grandson Ryan Bock. Memorial services will be held at noon on Friday March 15, 2019 at New Life Church 990 James Way in Pismo Beach, California and at 11:00 am Friday March 22, 2019, at Riverlakes Community Church 4301 Calloway Drive Bakersfield, California. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to New Life Church in Pismo Beach, or Riverlakes Church in Bakersfield.

Robert "Bob" Earl McDaniel July 27, 1941 - March 6, 2019 Robert "Bob" Earl McDaniel passed away March 6, 2019 at the age of 77, from complications after surgery. Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Bob was born in Lexi, Mississippi to Earl and Bertha McDaniel on July 27, 1941. Bob was one of four children born into the very humble McDaniel family. At the age of fifteen Bob's parents moved to Shafter, California in the hopes of providing a better life for their children. Bob's humble beginnings made him determined for a better life and he knew at a young age that he would attend college. After graduating from Shafter High School in 1960 Bob attended Biola University for two and a half years until he ran out of money and he was forced leave school to get a job. Bob was determined to complete his education, so while working fulltime at Youth for Christ and other jobs he attended college in the evenings until he obtained his Bachelors and Masters Degrees. Bob was a probation officer for Kern County Probation for over twenty years. When he was forty years old he decided to attend law school. Bob worked as an attorney for the Kern County District Attorney's office for eight years before going into private practice. Shortly after opening his own family law practice, life came full circle for Bob, when he was appointed as a Kern County Superior Court Judge in Shafter and Delano Superior Courts. As a judge Bob ran the first successful drug Court in Kern County before retiring in 2005. In addition to a lengthy law career Bob was very active in his community as Lieutenant Governor of the Kiwanis Organization. After retirement, Bob and Amy, longtime Kern County residents, moved to the Central Coast to live in Nipomo, California. In retirement Bob and Amy enjoyed traveling, and took many trips together in their motorhome, as well as trips around the world to places including China, Italy, Ireland, Scotland and London. Bob and Amy enjoyed a recent trip to Alaska before Bob became ill. Bob is survived by Amy, his devoted wife of 41 years. Bob leaves behind three sons Mark, Rich, and Wayne and three daughters, Tina, Cori, and Cathy. Bob also leaves, to cherish his memory, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Bertha McDaniel, his siblings, Marsha Taylor, Faye Brown, and Jimmy McDaniel, as well as his beloved grandson Ryan Bock. Memorial services will be held at noon on Friday March 15, 2019 at New Life Church 990 James Way in Pismo Beach, California and at 11:00 am Friday March 22, 2019, at Riverlakes Community Church 4301 Calloway Drive Bakersfield, California. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to New Life Church in Pismo Beach, or Riverlakes Church in Bakersfield. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close