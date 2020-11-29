Robert Newby

August 22, 1930 - November 25, 2020

San Luis Obispo, California - Robert Leland Newby was born to Robert and Grace Newby on August 22, 1930, in Pasadena, California. On November 25, 2020, he finished his race well and went to be with Jesus.

"Bob" lived with his family in Pasadena through Jr. High. He was an entrepreneur from an early age, selling flowers from his mother's garden. He joined Cub Scouts at age 9, earned the rank of Eagle Scout in high school and was later honored for serving scouting for 75 years. He enlisted in the National Guard after high school and was later recruited into the U.S. Army Reserves where he served as Sergeant First Class during and after the Korean War era.

He met Carol, his wife of 67 years, in Monterey, at his church youth group. They made their home in San Luis Obispo where Bob graduated from Cal Poly with a degree in Architecture. They lived their entire married life in SLO, where they raised three children and attended Grace Church for close to 70 years.

After retiring from the California Division of Highways, he opened his own Real Estate and Construction company, building, buying and selling numerous homes and properties in San Luis Obispo He generously gave of his time and resources to many local and international boards and committees that served his community and others.

Of his many interests, flying and traveling in his motor home were favorites. Alaska was a frequent destination in his travels. He led motor home rallies and caravans all over the United States and Canada and served on an international motorhome organization. He enjoyed living part time in Indio, CA, upon retirement, where he had many friends, relaxed with Carol and played golf often.

Bob is survived by his children, Jan West (Bill), Randy Newby (Janine) and Ross Newby: all of San Luis Obispo; his 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and his brother, Ron Newby of Del Mar, CA.

A graveside service is scheduled on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 am at the San Luis Cemetery.

Those wishing to make donations in honor of Bob are encouraged to make them to Gideon's International, Ameritribes or Lopez Canyon Conference Center..all organizations he actively served and supported.





