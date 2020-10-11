1/1
Robert W. Edgar
Robert W. Edgar
October 6, 2020
Paso Robles, California - Robert William Edgar passed peacefully in his Paso Robles home on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at the age of 94. Robert was born in Fergus Falls, Minnesota and spent most of his life in California. Robert was a WWII veteran, retired Inglewood fireman, and a Paso Robles almond farmer. Robert was predeceased by: his wife, Wanda Faye Edgar; and his stepdaughter, Donna Faye Brown. He is survived by: his stepson, Richard Terry Brown; as well as seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Robert's ashes will be placed with his late wife at Paso Robles District Cemetery. A private memorial will take place on Sunday, November 1st, 2020; no public funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Woods Humane Society.


Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
