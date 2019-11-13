Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin Roy Grinnell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robin Roy Grinnell On All Saints Day, the world lost a beautiful saint. Robin Roy Grinnell succumbed to pulmonary fibrosis in Mankato, MN, on November 1, 2019, surrounded by family. Robin was a man of many skills and kindness who took great pride and satisfaction in his family. He was born to Jack and Swanhild Grinnell on July 21, 1932 on the Stanford University campus in Palo Alto. He grew up roaming the woods in Wisconsin and Indiana with his brothers Sheldon and Alan, learning to shoot, throw knives and axes, and crack a whip. He served in the U.S. Army at the end of the Korean War, and graduated with a B.S. in Ag Engineering from Purdue University. Robin went on to earn his Master's at the University of Minnesota and a Ph.D. from Purdue. He taught Ag Engineering at the University of Guelph for six years and at Cal Poly for another 30. He retired in 1997 and moved to Minnesota in 2003 to be near his grandkids. In 1959, he married Synnøve Johansen, from Bjugn, Norway, and was devoted to her for the rest of his life. Robin and Synnøve were married 60 years and had four sons, Richard (Leigh Williams), Jon (Barb Franchino), Scott (Mollie Netherland), and Christopher (Missy Culver), and five grandchildren (Kalen, Leif, Eleanor, Kaeana, and Elise). Robin taught rock-climbing and wilderness survival to Boy Scouts and enjoyed taking family backpacking trips into the high Sierra. He was a man who could fix anything. He was active in his church (Mt Carmel Lutheran, San Luis Obispo; Trinity Lutheran, St. Peter, MN), and in Sons of Norway. He enjoyed photography, computers, reading and playing the accordion, but loved nothing more than being surrounded by family at his cabin on Lake Vermilion. He enjoyed life and lived it well.

