Rodney "Rod" Gene Keif Rodney (Rod) Gene Keif was born on December 22, 1925 in Denver, Colorado to George Edwin Keif and Ruth Eloise Farmer (Keif). He grew up in Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri, frequently moving since his dad was a traveling salesman for the Santa Fe Railroad. Early on, he learned the art of making friends, going to three different high schools in three different states. He exceled in math, science and music. A veteran, Rod entered college at the age of 17 and attended his freshman fall semester at Kansas State University (KSU) in 1943. Since most of the older boys were already serving in WWII, he managed to secure a spot on KSU's football team as a running back, weighing only 143 pounds. Upon turning 18, he entered the United States Navy in 1944 and spent two years serving on the USS Bunker Hill as a radar technician. Upon discharge, he returned to KSU and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering (ME) in 1949. He later returned to KSU to earn his master's degree in ME. He met and married Shirley Strong (Keif) in Oklahoma City in 1957. They had one son David, before moving to San Luis Obispo, Ca. in 1960. Rod and Shirley had two more sons, Andrew and Malcolm, both born in San Luis Obispo. He was active raising his boys, participating in Y-Indian Guides and coaching youth baseball. In 1960, Rod joined Cal Poly's College of Engineering and taught heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC&R) until he retired in 1988. For nearly three decades, he was a highly regarded faculty member in engineering, receiving Cal Poly's Distinguished Teaching Award, serving as faculty advisor for Poly Royal and serving as chair of Cal Poly's first Academic Senate. Rod was a talented piano player and was active in the central coast jazz community. He was a charter member of the Cuesta College Big Band and a founding member of the Royal Garden Swing Orchestra. He played piano throughout the county with numerous local and visiting musicians, as well as regularly accompanied Hollywood celebrity Jane Russell. For many years, he emceed and performed at the Jazz Federation Piano Showcase in San Luis Obispo. Rod was truly a highly accomplished individual. His three kids all developed successful careers in music (David), construction (Andy), and education (Malcolm), all passions of his. Rod died August 11, 2020 and is survived by his wife Shirley, three sons (David, Andy [spouse: Lauren], Malcolm [spouse: Laura]) and four grandchildren (Adam [spouse: Allie], Treacy, Jack, & Lillian). He is also survived by his brother, Edwin and sister, Sharon. A scholarship in his name will be established at California Polytechnic State University in the Mechanical Engineering Department's HVAC&R program.



