Rodney J.Maciel Rodney Joseph Maciel, 84, passed in his sleep on January 8, 2020 holding the hand of his wife of 62 years Helen Rose Maciel (Azevedo) in Los Osos, CA. Rod was born, raised and graduated from high school in Hanford, CA. He moved to Morro Bay, where he met Helen and worked for the Bank of America. Later, Rod and Helen operated The Jug Liquor Store in Morro Bay where every customer became their friend. Rod finished his working career as a real estate broker and manager in Morro Bay and Cayucos again working closely with Helen. His business career will best be remembered by his associates for the endless stories and jokes he would share of his life encounters and the people he met through the years. In his retirement, Rod would continue his storyteller ways entertaining the health care providers that occupied their later life. Rod enjoyed automobiles, especially showing us how well he cleaned his car, Westerns, his tools, and his next glass of chocolate milk. In addition to his wife Helen, Rod is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Rodney Jr. and Ann of Aptos CA, Frank and Sandra of Lompoc, CA; his brother and sister-in-law, Francis and Lillian Maciel of Santa Maria, CA; sister, Francine Ferris of Visalia; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Frank and Nadine Maciel; and his brother Frederick. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday, January 18th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Los Osos, CA. followed by service at the Los Osos Valley Memorial Park. A Rosary service and viewing will be held at the Church on Friday at 3:00pm.

