Rodney "Rod" R. Hatch Rodney (Rod) R. Hatch, 91 of Arroyo Grande passed away on July 29, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles, CA. He attended University High School where he was a member of the city championship basketball team and baseball team. He later attended Santa Monica City College. He served in the US Navy from December 1945 to October 1947. Rod was a member of Pearl Harbor Navy basketball team that won the world Navy championship at the Great Lakes Naval Station. Rod married Mary Lee Grimson on October 19, 1954. She passed away in May 1990. He later married Susan Heaton on January 1, 1993. She passed away in July 2005. His only child Deborah passed away in May 2006. He retired from State Farm in 1990, after 32 years the last 17 years as a Claim Superintendent in charge of the San Luis Obispo claims office. He was a season ticket holder to PCPA and the Melodrama for many years. He loved to travel, some of his favorite places included Europe, China, Tibet, Mexico, 2 cruises to Russia and a three-week cruise to South America and Antarctica. He was an honorable, gentle man with such a good sense of humor. He always tried to remain positive no matter what and encouraged all of us to do the same. Rod was a best friend, a "Papa", a breakfast and lunch pal, a hockey buddy and quickly became a soccer fan when his great granddaughter started playing club soccer. He was always willing to offer advice, but quick to add that his opinion was worth nothing. We are better for having known him. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed. Rod is survived by his granddaughter Candi Linane, husband Tim, great granddaughter Ashlee, stepdaughters Kathy Smalarz and Marta Dubay and their families. There will be a private service for the family at a later date. Donations can be made to Central Coast Hospice in SLO.

