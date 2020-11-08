Roger E. Awbrey

October 8, 1927 - October 30, 2020

Caycos, California - Roger Eugene Awbrey was born October 8, 1927 in Visalia, Ca. He went to be with our Lord, Friday October 30, 2020 at his home in Cayucos, Ca.

Roger is survived by Son, Roger Craig and Daughter, Suzan Gayle and also, Daughter-in-Law, Lori Awbrey and Son-in-Law Sheldon Shapiro, Cindy's Husband. Grandchildren, Jeff Awbrey, Stacy Lewis, Jennifer Barnard and Cristopher Shapiro. Great Granchildren, Gavin, Gabriel and Griffin Awbrey, Drew Adams, Deacon and Kennedy Lewis and Stella Ann Barnard.

A Celebration of Life service for Roger was held on Saturday, November 7th at the Cayucos Community Church presided by Pastor Dale James.

Roger is deeply missed by Family and Friends and will Forever be in our Hearts.





