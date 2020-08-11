Roger G. Carver On July 3, 2020, Roger G Carver of San Luis Obispo passed away at his home in San Luis Obispo; with his family by his side. He was 84 years old. Roger was born and raised in San Francisco. After high school he went to Community College San Francisco from 1954-1956. From 1956-1958 he was enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps where he was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant. After the milatary he began his career as a Food Broker. By 1964 he married his wife Marlene and started their family together in Marin County. By 1979 he retired and moved his family to Palm Springs where he spent most of his time on the golf course. Those who knew Roger knew the passion he had for the game. He made his final move to San Luis Obispo in 1991 where he and Marlene have resided since. Roger is survived by: his wife Marlene Carver, daughters Kimberly Carver, and Michele and husband Rick Sala, grandson Mark, and his wife Tawni Carver, Grand daughters Breanna nd Deziree Vanderveen. Great grandsons Connor Carver, and Jay, and Jase Crepeau. All of which reside in San Luis Obispo. Roger was one of the finest men and will be deeply missed.



