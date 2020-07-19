Roger Miller Roger Miller of Arroyo Grande, Ca. passed away on July 9, 2020 at 77 years old. Roger was born August 29, 1942 in Reardon Ohio to James and Lena Miller. He was one of six siblings. In 1963 he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The first time Roger ever saw the ocean is when he visited Pismo Beach. Ironically, that was the day he met his soon to be wife, Patricia Pontes, whom he married 8 weeks later. They would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary this August. After leaving the Air Force, he worked for several construction companies. In 1968 he began working at Diablo Canyon for 25 years, retiring early due to a back injury. Roger's true passion was his faith as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Roger loved people, and everyone who knew him knew he loved his ministry work and bringing comfort to ones from the Bible. Roger is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia (Pontes) Miller, his daughter Renee Wilson and husband Chris. His three grandchildren: Sarah Melville, Lauren (Wilson) Lawson and Ethan Wilson, as well as three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two siblings and his son, Rodney Miller. Roger adored his grandchildren. He was the best grandfather anyone could ever ask for and he will be loved and missed dearly. If anyone that knew Roger would like to attend a Zoom memorial in his behalf, please contact our coordinator, Eric at (805)458-6899.



