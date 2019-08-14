Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Niles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Niles February 25, 1943 - August 6, 2019 It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our "Po" Roger Niles. Dad passed away peacefully in his home August 6th surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. Po married his high school sweetheart "Mo" Mary. Mary was the love of his life. They were married 54 years until Mary (Mo) passed away unexpectantly 2 years ago from cancer. Po never recovered from the loss. He was heartbroken. Together Po and Mo raised two children Kristi Whittle (Ken) and Richard (Rick) Niles (Lara). His greatest joy in life was following his Grandkids and all of their activities and accomplishments. Eli and Sophie Whittle and Jack and Cole Niles. He loved and spoiled his and Mo's dog Fred who was his guardian angel til the end. Roger followed in the footsteps of his great grandfather and grandfather when he became a police officer. Roger was a 25 year LAPD veteran who worked many different units including a specialized chosen division titled SIS. In his last years on the job he was a homicide detective where he solved many cases as well as numerous high profile ones. Many families were eternally grateful to Roger for his timeless hours of work solving their loved ones cases. He truly loved his detective work. He also was a bodyguard for many celebrities as well as past presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter. When Roger was forced to retire due to his health he was lost. He missed his work tremendously. During his retirement he worked for his son-in-law Ken and daughter Kristi's Fire Protection business. He fished, was a talented wood worker, created stained glass windows and lamps and did house remodeling. Roger was preceded in death by his younger brother Randy Niles and his parents. Roger leaves behind an older sister Jackie Dexter and a younger sister Jill Niles. He leaves also two children and their spouses, four grandchildren, three nephews and three nieces. He adopted 3 other grandchildren later in life, Kyra, Josh and Nick Meko. Everyone who knew Roger knew him as a tough guy with a heart of gold. We will miss him terribly but we comforted knowing he is at peace and with Mo and the rest of his family in heaven. We will meet again Po and what a happy day that will be! A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

