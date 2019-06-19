Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Ray Riley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Ray Riley Roger Ray Riley died peace- fully in his sleep at home on May 23, 2019. He is now at home with his Heavenly Father. A Godly man, he was a beloved father, husband, grandfather and great-grand- father. Roger was born on February 11, 1927 in Belling- ham, Washington, to Wilbur and Lucille Riley. He had an idyllic childhood in the Seattle area where he enjoyed fishing and camping at Cascade lakes and raising chickens to sell to neighbors and local markets. He attended Highline High School and upon graduation was enlisted into the Navy in 1945. He was discharged honorably from the Navy in 1946 at the conclusion of World War II. Following his service in the Navy, Roger attended the University of Washington where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in ceramic engineering. He went on to earn a Masters degree in ceramic engineering at University of Washington. Throughout his life he was active in the U of W Alumni Association and an avid follower of the Huskies football team. Roger's long illustrious professional engineering career began in 1951 with Gladding McBean in Washington. Starting as an engineer trainee he worked his way up at Interpace Corpor- ation becoming manager of the Glendale Research Center and ultimately director of the mining and technical services throughout the West Coast. He received an Award of Merit and Fellow of the ASTM Society in recognition of his years of committee work. Roger retired in 1987, but continued consulting for multiple companies in the area of ceramic engineering. In 1953, Roger married Barbara Petrovay and they raised two sons. Barton (Hanover, MA) and Brian (San Diego, CA). After his marriage to Barbara ended in divorce after 18 years, Roger married Shirley Baum in 1972. They were married 27 years until Shirley's passing in 1999 at their Arroyo Grande home. Roger is survived by his two sons and their families; grandchildren Liam, Emma and Ashley; and great- grandchild Carter Riley- O'Mara. Roger is survived by his life partner, Carolyn Clark, whom he met in 1999 and with whom he resided in Pismo Beach until his death. Roger and Carolyn enjoyed many RV trips across the US and the Pacific Coast. Roger's passion for RVing began as a child camping with his father who worked for the U.S. Forest Service. The friends and fond memories Roger and Carolyn made on their RV trips stayed with him for the remainder of his life. In his later years, Roger started his day with cooking "Roger's eggs" (a concoction of scrabbled eggs with avocado and green chilis) and enjoyed spending his evenings watching Wheel of Fortune and Fox News. Anyone who had the pleasure of visiting Roger and Carolyn would end the evening with a rousing game of dominoes. Roger was a devoted Christian all his life having accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior when he was 12 years old. After moving to Arroyo Grande, he regularly attended Grace Bible Church where he was involved in volunteer work. A celebration of life is planned for June 22, 2019 at the Pismo Beach Mobile Home Park. Donations in Roger's name can be made to a Christian or the San Diego Zoological Society.

