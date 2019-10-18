Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rogers Woodring McCauley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rogers Woodring McCauley Jan. 1, 1930 Sept. 2, 2019 Rogers Woodring McCauley passed away at home, surrounded by his family on September 2, 2019 in Orcutt, CA. Rogers was born on January 1, 1930 in Los Angeles, CA to Morris J. and Zelma P. McCauley. Raised in West Los Angeles, he attended Westwood Elementary School and University High School. After high school, Rogers spent two years in the Army before starting his career as a serial entrepreneur. Over his lifetime he owned several businesses including William Rogers Gentlemen's Apparel in Northridge, CA (with childhood friend, William Yaw), Hollywood Trophy Company (his family's business) and finally Time 'n Treasures in San Luis Obispo and Heaven Hill Pottery in Salinas with his late wife Pauli. To wrap up his career, he worked for San Luis Paper Company. On July 4, 1961, Rogers married the love of his life, Pauli Lamoureux and in 1962 welcomed daughter Kim. He also adopted Pauli's son Michael and raised him. Rogers' focus was always on others as he brought warmth, kindness, humor an generosity to every relationship. In 1974 Rogers and Pauli sold the family business, Hollywood Trophy Company, and moved from Los Angeles to the central coast of California, a place they had grown to love during family vacations. Living in Morro Bay and owning a business in San Luis Obispo, Rogers immediately became an integral part of the community, serving with several business and philanthropic organizations and eventually being elected President of the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce. Rogers moved to Orcutt, CA 15 years ago and spent his final two years living with Kim and her family. He was preceded in death by his wife Pauli, his parents, Morris and Zelma, and his sister Pat Boetticher. Rogers is survived by his son Michael McCauley (Johnell) and daughter Kim Blanchard (Jon), four grandchildren Ryan McCauley (Suzanne), Darryl McCauley (Andrea), Benjamin Blanchard (Mireille), and Madison Blanchard, four great-grandchildren, and "adopted" daughter Susan Damour. The family wishes to thank Dr. Robert Dichmann and the entire staff at Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria. Also, Dignity Hospice and nurses Kim Passmore R.N., Patrick, and Patricia, home aide Olimpia, and his amazing caregiver, Lisa Flores Garland. A grave-side service and celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 8 th at 2:30 p.m. at the Cayucos-Morro Bay Cemetery in Cayucos, CA followed by a reception at 226 Pacific St. (Pacific Street Cottages) in Morro Bay. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mission Hope Cancer Center, 1325 E Church St, Santa Maria, CA 93454.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 18, 2019

