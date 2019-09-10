Roland "Ron" Eugene Kautz Roland "Ron" Eugene Kautz was a dedicated man whose passion to serve and volunteer was displayed throughout his life. Born in 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ron grew up in Lima, OH, served in the Air Force, worked for the Boy Scouts of America and then the County of Orange. During that time, Ron and his wife Bernie opened their home to host students from Germany, Luxembourg, Greece, Brazil, Japan and countless others. Ron and Bernie Kautz moved to Arroyo Grande after retirement in 1992 and immediately became involved with the Clark Center Foundation where they served on the board. Ron blessed our local community with his passion for the arts and his fascination around the Elephant Seals. After Bernie's passing in 2011, Ron became a docent for the Friends of the Elephant Seals where he spent his Saturdays educating San Simeon visitors to the wonders of the species. Ron left us to join his beloved wife, Bernardine Kautz, in heaven on September 3, 2019. Ron is survived by his three daughters, Karin Berndt, Kelley Wandelear and Kim Banks, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two brothers. Ron also leaves behind the families that he formed though his exchange students who despite time and distance, always remained near and dear to his heart. Friends and family are welcome to join us for a memorial service at Lady Family Mortuary in Arroyo Grande on Saturday, September 14 at 1pm. The family requests donations to the Clark Center for the Ron & Bernie Scholarship Fund or the Friends of the Elephant Seals in lieu of flowers.

