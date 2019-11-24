Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ron Olson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ron Olson Family and friends, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather - Ron Olson. Ron Olson of Arroyo Grande passed away on November 18th, 2019 at his home after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his loved ones. Ron was 76. He was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa in 1943. Ron moved to Arroyo Grande with his wife and young children in 1974 where he practiced as a CPA in the area for the past 45 years. He belonged to the Elks and Optimist Club and served on multiple community boards. Ron cherished the many friendships that he developed socially and professionally over the years. He viewed these friendships as an extension of his own family. He was active in many social gatherings with close friends on a weekly basis. He enjoyed traveling and flying or driving across the US on annual trips to visit family and friends. He loved to experience the natural beauty of our country. Ron is survived by his loving wife Sharon and his three sons, Paul (wife Andrea), Ryan (wife Lindsay) and Mark (wife Amanda), along with seven grandchildren, and two sisters, Barbara Grunklee and Kathy Bass. Ron was a man of strong character with an effervescent spirit. Known as 'Cowboy', he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation in Ron's honor to Parkinson's or Pancreatic Cancer Foundations. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1:30pm at United Methodist Church in Arroyo Grande.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019

