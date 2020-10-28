Ronald David Clark
September 16, 1932 - October 25, 2020
Cayucos, California - Ron Clark was born in Tulare, California but was raised in Sequoia National Park where his father worked. Ron loved living on Ash Mountain had a wonderful time fishing and hiking.
Ron graduated from Woodlake High School in 1950. During his senior year he drove the school bus picking up his classmates between Ash Mountain and Woodlake. After high school he moved to Visalia, California and worked hanging curtains. While in Visalia he met and married Patricia Jane Bowers-Clark. Over the next six years they would have four children together. Ron and family moved to Southern California where Ron worked supervising construction of homes on the central coast. Wanting to get away from the big city and to be closer to family, the Clark family moved back to Visalia. Ron continued working in real estate and found himself, again, supervising homes on the central coast. The family then relocated to Los Osos, California. Ron became a pilot and flew the company plane around the state conducting business. Ron loved flying his Mooney aircraft.
Ron's wife sadly passed away in 1997. A few years later Ron was Blessed to meet, fall in love and marry Donna Loucks-Clark. With both being retired they enjoyed traveling the country on Silver Bay Bus Tours. Cruises to Alaska was one of their favorite trips. For the last several years they have enjoyed a love filled life in nature, picnics and just being together as they bounced between their homes in Cayucos and Kernville with their rescue cats.
Ron is survived by his wife Donna, his four children, Ronald David Clark, Jr. (Dave), James Clark, Beth Clark Pendleton, and Su Clark Irish. Also, his brother, John Douglas Clark, as well as, his nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday, October 30th at the Cayucos Cemetery at 10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to Hart Animal Rescue, Cambria, California. www. slohart.org