Ronald Gould Ronald Gould was born in 1929 at French Hospital in LA, CA & died at the age of 90 at French Hospital in SLO. Ron graduated from Dorsey High School in 1947 before attending LA City College & then Cal State LA which at the time was on the same campus. Next he was in the armies 40th Infantry during the Korean conflict from 1949 -1952. He returned home to LA where he met the love of his life Iris in 1953 & they married the next year. Ron attended Loyola Law School & graduated in 1956. His first job out of law school was in the legal department at Title Insurance & Trust in downtown LA. He moved with his family in 1958 to SLO to accept a position at the SLO District Attorney's Office as a trial deputy attorney. At that time the SLO district attorneys office also handled the county council office with a total of only 5 deputy attorneys. After leaving the DAs office Ronald went into private practice with Andrew David where he was responsible for all of the trial work. After 15 years he opened his own law practice in Arroyo Grande where he practiced until his retirement. Ronald distinguished his trial practice as one of the earliest trial attorneys to win a verdict against PG&E in a victory for local farmers. Ronald was a past president of the SLO Bar Association, a member of the American & CA trial lawyers assoc., Arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association, Judge pro-tem for the municipal court, a referee for the Ca State Bar disciplinary committee, Boss of the Year for the SLO Legal Secretary's Assoc., past chairman of the board of Central Coast National Bank & former Vice President of the SLO Country Club. Throughout his entire life Ron was very active & enjoyed golfing, running, biking, backpacking, boating windsurfing & waterskiing. He was swimming laps daily with his wife up until a few months before he passed. Ron's greatest joy was his family. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years Iris Gould, daughter Valerie Hather (Bob), son Scott Gould & grandchildren Trent & Ian Stake. The family would like to thank Ron's doctors Steven Goodman MD & Thomas Spillane MD. Also all of the the wonderful caring staff at Dignity Health French Hospital from the doctors, nurses, tech's, aids & a special thank you to Marie (palliative care) & Kyle (hospice) for their extraordinarily loving care & making us feel like family.

