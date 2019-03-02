Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronny Gene "Ron" Hinther. View Sign

Ronny "Ron" Gene Hinther Ron Hinther, 67, formerly of San Luis Obispo, passed away peacefully at his home on January 26, 2019, in Escondido, California. His death resulted from a rapidly growing cancer diagnosed only a month before his death. Ron was born in rural Selman, Oklahoma, to farmers, Harvey and Eileen. He obtained a BS in Horticulture and a Masters of Social Work. During his career, Ron worked as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at the Atascadero State Hospital and the California Men's Colony. Ron was a founding member of a non-profit foundation that supports an orphanage in India dedicated to "changing the world one child at a time by providing impoverished, marginalized children with loving support and education". Later in retirement, he moved to Escondido near the Self Realization Fellowship's ashram where he continued his work for the orphanage and volunteered his time within this spiritual community. It was here that Ron found the peaceful and supportive place that he sought. Ron is survived by his mother Eileen, brother Gary, sister Lauretta, and all of us who had the blessing and good karma to know and love him. Ron is remembered as a very loving, gentle man, truly humble, selfless, deeply spiritual, and considerate of others. We were so fortunate to have known this exceptional man. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 1 to 3 pm, in the Oak Glen Pavilion at SLO Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo.

Ronny "Ron" Gene Hinther Ron Hinther, 67, formerly of San Luis Obispo, passed away peacefully at his home on January 26, 2019, in Escondido, California. His death resulted from a rapidly growing cancer diagnosed only a month before his death. Ron was born in rural Selman, Oklahoma, to farmers, Harvey and Eileen. He obtained a BS in Horticulture and a Masters of Social Work. During his career, Ron worked as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at the Atascadero State Hospital and the California Men's Colony. Ron was a founding member of a non-profit foundation that supports an orphanage in India dedicated to "changing the world one child at a time by providing impoverished, marginalized children with loving support and education". Later in retirement, he moved to Escondido near the Self Realization Fellowship's ashram where he continued his work for the orphanage and volunteered his time within this spiritual community. It was here that Ron found the peaceful and supportive place that he sought. Ron is survived by his mother Eileen, brother Gary, sister Lauretta, and all of us who had the blessing and good karma to know and love him. Ron is remembered as a very loving, gentle man, truly humble, selfless, deeply spiritual, and considerate of others. We were so fortunate to have known this exceptional man. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 1 to 3 pm, in the Oak Glen Pavilion at SLO Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 2, 2019

