Rose Marie Lee Rose Marie Lee was an active energetic woman always up for a new adventure. She had several passions in her life painting, traveling, socializing over a great glass of wine and most of all her family. Rose Lee, 84, of Nipomo, CA passed away on April 2, 2020. She was born to Dr. Louis and Eva Marie (Ferrario) Rezzonico, August 1935 in Santa Barbara, CA. Growing up in Santa Barbara she met and married her first husband, Edwin (Koury) R. Shaw. Together they had 2 boys, Ed and Craig Shaw. Rose and Koury, while no longer married, still considered each other family and friends. After their divorce, Rose met Dr. Louis Pereira, of San Luis Obispo, CA and relocated to the Central Coast. She created a home there for their newly blended family and stayed for many years till his passing. During her years in San Luis Obispo she developed long-lasting friendships with a wonderful group of women. Together they traveled the world and created lasting memories, including safaris in Africa. Several years later she met James "JC" Lee, Jr. of Birmingham, AL. Rose stayed for more than 3 decades in Alabama, before returning to California to spend her final years with the "kids". One of Rose's favorite stories was about the first tornado she experienced in Alabama. While having lunch with the ladies at the club, the tornado sirens started. Rose wanted to head home to check on things, but the ladies convinced her to stay. Later that afternoon, she arrived to find trees blocking the driveway to the house. At that moment, she realized she was no longer in California. Rose quickly adjusted to life with tornados as well as how women wear hose in Alabama humidity. JC and Rose were fortunate to have many fantastic traveling adventures, including an around the world trip with their friends and business associates of JC's family owned company, Buffalo Rock Co. When Rose and JC weren't traveling, she supported the undergraduate and graduate nursing education through her role on the Board of Visitors at the School of Nursing at the University of Alabama. She also became a very accomplished painter and her paintings are still enjoyed by many. Rose had many generous friends in California and Alabama, all who will dearly miss her. Rose is survived by her son and daughter in law, Edwin and Bonnie Shaw, of Nipomo, CA, her grandchildren, Daniel (Heidi) Shaw of San Luis Obispo, CA, Aaron Shaw of Washington, D.C., Jonathan Shaw, of Santa Barbara, CA and Leitasha (Michael) Moyer of Cameron, NC. Additionally, she had two great grandchildren, Estefany "Steffers" Shaw and Thiago Shaw, both of San Luis Obispo, CA. Both Estefany and Thiago could put an instant smile on Rose's face that was infectious to all who were around. Additionally, she is survived by her siblings, Louis (Kathleen) Rezzonico and Mary Ann (Robert) Latham, and their children and grandchildren. Rose was predeceased in death by her youngest son, Craig Shaw. In lieu of flowers consider making a gift to the UAB School of Nursing, 1701 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35294 or St. Patricks Catholic Church in Arroyo Grande. There will be a celebration of life in the future post COVID-19. In the meantime, please have a glass of wine (or your drink of choice) and share your favorite story with a family member or friend. And remember that in a world where you can be anything, be kind.

