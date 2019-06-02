Rose Perez Rose Perez, 95, was born in Santa Maria, CA and was a lifetime resident of San Luis Obispo County. Rose was a homemaker who valued and cared for her family deeply. She was an avid gardener, skilled needle worker and quilter. She was a woman of faith who frequently attended Crossroads church in Grover Beach, CA. She was known for her beautiful smile, which was brightest when among the people she loved. She was surrounded by her family at her passing. She is survived by her children; Gloria Jensen, Virginia LeSerf, Loretta Francis, Arturo (Anita) Perez, Mario (Janet) Perez, Teresa Perez, and Roberto (Cindy) Perez. She is also survived by her sister Irene Algarin, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Ascencion (Arturo) Perez and their son, Thomas. The viewing will be held at Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel from 4:00-7:00 on Friday June 7th . Services will be on Saturday, June 8 th at 10:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Arroyo Grande Cemetery. A Celebration of life reception will follow the burial at her home in Nipomo.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 2, 2019