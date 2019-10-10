Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roselyn Jean Landreth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roselyn Jean Landreth Dec. 11, 1927 - Sept. 27, 2019 Roselyn Jean Cordoza Landreth, age 91, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. "Rosie" was born on December 11, 1927, in Des Moines, Iowa, and lived on the Central Coast from age 16, after moving here with her family from Iowa in 1944. She was the eldest daughter of Berniece and Granville Andersen of Atascadero, and had two younger brothers and three younger sisters. She lived in Cayucos, where she drove a school bus for the Cayucos School District and worked at the Ghezzi Grocery Store. She married Manuel Cordoza Jr., and they lived on a ranch on Old Creek Road, where they raised two sons, Raymond and James. Later, Rosie and Manuel divorced and she went to work in Morro Bay at the Hungry Fisherman restaurant. She married Paul Landreth and she belonged to the Morro Bay Order of Eagles. She retired to Atascadero and traveled with her husband around the country, visiting all of the California Missions, and many notable places like New Orleans and the Arlington Cemetery. Rosie is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Raymond and Donna Cordoza of Paso Robles and Jim and Pam Cordoza of Atascadero; sister Dorothy Cardoza of Santa Margarita and brothers and sisters-in-laws Robert and Bodean Andersen of Kimberley, Oregon and Fred and Judy Andersen and of Atascadero. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul in 1994; also her parents, Berniece and Granville Andersen, and two sisters, Susan Manning and Sandra Nash. Arrangements are the Chapel of the Roses Mortuary with private family services. A memorial celebration for family and friends of Rosie will be held on November 16 at 1:00 p.m. at the Andersen Ranch on Highway 41, four miles east of Atascadero. For more information, call 805-674-7226.

