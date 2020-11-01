Rosemarie Thomas

September 21, 1928 - October 7, 2020

San Luis Obispo, California - Rosemarie Thomas, life-long lover of books, movies and the beach, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 92. Born in Alhambra, California on September 21, 1928 to Lyle and Wilma (Vincent) Mooberry, Rosemarie lived most of her life in Southern California. Growing up she loved spending time with her maternal grandparents, Columbus and Kizziah Vincent, creating fabulous adventures in her backyard playhouse, going to the movies and, most of all, reading. Her love of reading started at an early age and only ended recently due to failing eyesight.

As a young lady, Rosemarie was a waitress and usherette in Hollywood and had a brief career in film and television. She acted in live TV commercials and if you don't blink, you can see her in the background of the Doris Day film, "Romance on the High Seas." Although she loved Hollywood with all her heart, her film career ended early and, after graduation from high school in Pasadena, California, Rosemarie married and started her family. Although her marriages did not work out, she did have four cherished children: Tom, Claudia, Jason and Courtney. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and beloved pets would be the center of her life.

Rosemarie held careers with the Pacific Bell Telephone Company in San Diego and the Torrance Public Library, where, upon her retirement, she was a Senior Clerk. Leaving friends in Southern California was difficult, but Rosemarie moved to San Luis Obispo in 2004 to be closer to family and loved it from the first day. In particular, she enjoyed drives along the beach, spending time at used book stores (Nan's Pre-Owned Books in Grover Beach was a favorite) and a quiet life with her dogs Tricky-Woo and Lulu.

Rosemarie is survived by her sister Betty Jean Messling; her children; Claudia (Paul) MacIsaac, Jason (Noreen) Murphy-Thomas, and Courtney (Michael Marter) Thomas-Marter; her grandchildren Shelly Maebe, Ryan (Caren) Deluccio, Vincent (Shlomit Smargon) Deluccio, Nicholas (Rachelle) Deluccio, Fiona Murphy-Thomas, Alex Marter and David Marter; and her great-grandchildren Ashlynn, Elizabeth, Molly, Vincent and Yarden. She is predeceased by her son Tom Rowe.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Javitz (and medical assistant, Aurora) and Dr. Steven Sainsbury for their excellent care. In addition, we thank the caring staff at Garden Creek Assisted Living and Valley Vista Residential Care (especially Evelyn and Lodi) for their patient and loving help with Rosemarie. Finally, thanks to Anna Shreeves, who cared for Tricky-Woo and Lulu, and was a kind companion to Rosemarie as well.

Private services will be held. Until then, read a good book, watch a new (or old) movie, and enjoy the sand between your toes. We love you, Mom.





