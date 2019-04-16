Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemarie "Romi" Topp. View Sign

Rosemarie "Romi" Topp Rosemarie "Romi" Gunther Topp, 93, died Friday morning, April 5, 2019 from complications of congestive heart failure. Her passing was peaceful and painless in her San Luis Obispo, Calif. home with her loving children close by her side. Mrs. Topp was born in Munich, Germany in 1925, the only daughter of Adolf Paul Otto and Anna Bleschart Gunther. She is survived by her three children, Lenora Topp and Melanie Topp Cleveland of San Luis Obispo, and Steven Gunther Topp of Saratoga Springs, Utah; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Mrs. Topp was raised in Berlin during the rise of Hitler and the devastating bombings of the city in World War II. In spite of the family's impoverished, difficult circumstances, she excelled in sports and academics, graduating in her mid-teens from a school for gifted students. After the War ended, her proficient English, high acumen and spunky can-do enthusiasm landed her work as a German/English interpreter for the U.S. Army and then as a manager for the Armed Forces' Postal Service in Wurtzberg, Germany. While there she was courted by a handsome corporal and mail clerk under her supervision, Robert Graham Topp, who persistently plied her with daisies and Southern charm until she had to say "yes." They were married in the Episcopal Church of Nativity in his hometown of Greenwood, Mississippi on September 24, 1949. Four years later, she was naturalized as a U.S. citizen on November 24, 1953, making it and her wedding date two of the happiest days of her life. Over her fifty-three year marriage, Mrs. Topp lived with her family in Mississippi, Colorado, Arizona, Georgia, Germany, Panama, North Carolina, and Virginia. During that time, she mastered the great joy of tennis, ultimately becoming the Singles Champion of North Carolina for her age division in the early 1970s and teaching tennis for many years after. She also worked as a secretary at the University of Mississippi and Wake Forest University (where she was famous for correcting the grammar of her bosses in the English Department), and was an accomplished painter, a talent passed on by her father and grandfather, both of whom were professional artists. After she was widowed in 2002, she moved from Roseland, Virginia to San Luis Obispo, where she remained stubbornly independent and resilient for the rest of her time on earth. A small family service for Mrs. Topp will be held at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Greenwood, Mississippi on June 8, when her ashes will be interred next to her husband in the ancestral Topp family plot. Schlaf gut, Liebling, bis wir uns wieder treffen.

