Roy "Pat" Parker Roy "Pat" Parker born Las Vegas NM 1943. Pat met his wife Sharon at college in Alamosa CO 1962. Moved to Morro Bay 1964 then purchased land on S. El Pomar In Atascadero. Avid Ruger collector and reloader Pat worked Atascadero State Hospital until a work injury in 1977. Moving to Texas to learn insurance he returned to Atascadero in 1987 Traveling the entire Central Coast adjusting insurance claims until retiring in Smith NV in 2012. Pat passed in his sleep Sunday morning 3/10/2019. Condolences may be sent to Sharon Parker POBox 230, Smith NV 89430.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019