Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy "Pat" Parker. View Sign

Roy "Pat" Parker Roy "Pat" Parker born Las Vegas NM 1943. Pat met his wife Sharon at college in Alamosa CO 1962. Moved to Morro Bay 1964 then purchased land on S. El Pomar In Atascadero. Avid Ruger collector and reloader Pat worked Atascadero State Hospital until a work injury in 1977. Moving to Texas to learn insurance he returned to Atascadero in 1987 Traveling the entire Central Coast adjusting insurance claims until retiring in Smith NV in 2012. Pat passed in his sleep Sunday morning 3/10/2019. Condolences may be sent to Sharon Parker POBox 230, Smith NV 89430.

Roy "Pat" Parker Roy "Pat" Parker born Las Vegas NM 1943. Pat met his wife Sharon at college in Alamosa CO 1962. Moved to Morro Bay 1964 then purchased land on S. El Pomar In Atascadero. Avid Ruger collector and reloader Pat worked Atascadero State Hospital until a work injury in 1977. Moving to Texas to learn insurance he returned to Atascadero in 1987 Traveling the entire Central Coast adjusting insurance claims until retiring in Smith NV in 2012. Pat passed in his sleep Sunday morning 3/10/2019. Condolences may be sent to Sharon Parker POBox 230, Smith NV 89430. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close