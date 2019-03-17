Roy Simmons Roy Wilbur Simmons, born on August 18, 1928 in Santa Ana, CA, passed away at age 90 on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Nipomo, CA. Roy served in the Navy. He owned Simmons Upholstery and worked as an upholster for about 65 years. Roy was the beloved husband of Sharron. He is survived by daughter, Jeanne; sons, Rickey and Randy (Espie); sister, Betty; grandchildren, Jena, Cory, and Roy; and great-grandchildren, Kiran and Elsie. He enjoyed a full life following his passion for family recreation. He loved his pets. He delighted in fast cars, hot rods and Harley Davidson motorcycles. Live free in heaven Roy; you will be missed.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019