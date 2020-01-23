Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Royce Worthington Molina-Magdych. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Royce Worthington Molina-Magdych Royce Worthington Molina-Magdych was born October 17, 1987. He unexpectedly passed away on Thursday morning, January 16th, 2020 in the San Luis Obispo County, California. Royce is survived by his loving parents, Rhonda L. Magdych, Donald Kent Magdych, Jr., and Matthew G. Molina. His grandparents, Pauli Jayné, George Molina, Geri Pierce and Toni Magdych. His two sisters and their respective husbands, Mathinyah and husband, Shawn Windle, and Aimalee and husband, Kyle Ross, together with many uncles, aunts and cousins. He was a very kind and caring young man. He loved his family and friends and always enjoyed nature and farming. He found happiness in golfing, woodworking, being at the beach and surfing. He was such an easy person to talk with and if you ever needed advice, he would be there to talk with you. Royce is dearly missed by his family and friends. Ps 73:26 "My body and my heart may fail, but God is the rock of my heart and my portion forever." A private burial service for immediate family only will be held on Monday, January 27th at 1:30 p.m. at the San Jacinto Valley Cemetery. You can send flowers for the burial service to 2555 S. Santa Fe Ave, San Jacinto, CA 92583.

Royce Worthington Molina-Magdych Royce Worthington Molina-Magdych was born October 17, 1987. He unexpectedly passed away on Thursday morning, January 16th, 2020 in the San Luis Obispo County, California. Royce is survived by his loving parents, Rhonda L. Magdych, Donald Kent Magdych, Jr., and Matthew G. Molina. His grandparents, Pauli Jayné, George Molina, Geri Pierce and Toni Magdych. His two sisters and their respective husbands, Mathinyah and husband, Shawn Windle, and Aimalee and husband, Kyle Ross, together with many uncles, aunts and cousins. He was a very kind and caring young man. He loved his family and friends and always enjoyed nature and farming. He found happiness in golfing, woodworking, being at the beach and surfing. He was such an easy person to talk with and if you ever needed advice, he would be there to talk with you. Royce is dearly missed by his family and friends. Ps 73:26 "My body and my heart may fail, but God is the rock of my heart and my portion forever." A private burial service for immediate family only will be held on Monday, January 27th at 1:30 p.m. at the San Jacinto Valley Cemetery. You can send flowers for the burial service to 2555 S. Santa Fe Ave, San Jacinto, CA 92583. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020

