Ruby Roberts Sohler Ruby Roberts Sohler, 87 of Los Osos was born in July 02, 1932 in Newport, Tennessee to Logan and Lenora Roberts and passed away Monday June 15, 2020 at her house under the care of Central Coast Home Health and Hospice. Ruby grew up in Maryville, Tennessee and went to Maryville College and graduated 1951 with a degree in Psychology. She worked at GE Cincinnati, Ohio for 5 years. She moved to California in 1960, worked at Rockwell International, where she met her husband-to-be Jim. She was involved with Rocket Development and Heat Transfer Analysis of Space Shuttle Division until she and husband Jim retired in 1980. She was a proud member of PEO-Chapter VM for 35 years. Although she contacted poliovirus at an early age, it never deterred her from achieving what she want to be. Among her passion is solving the Tribune's crossword puzzle and watching Jeopardy. Ruby is survived by her son Rey (Ruby); her beloved granddaughter Justine; sister Reba and nephew Ashley and a very dear friend Jai; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, parents Logan and Lenora. Viewing will be at Reis Mortuary on June 22 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral mass will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Los Osos June 23 at 11:00am. Burial will follow at the Old Mission Cemetery San Luis Obispo.



