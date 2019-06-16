Russell George Hansen 1924 -2019 After a prolific life, Russell G. Hansen passed away at the age of 96, leaving his wife Martha, 2 daughters and their families and many friends. Trained as an Army fighter pilot in 1949 he later went on to become an electrical test engineer for NASA Jet Propulsion Lab and worked on many of the satellites roaming our skies until 1988. He was apart of many launchings at Cape Canaveral and White Sand's, NM. As a member of Mensa, Russell's hobbies included family, flying, fishing, and boating. Services have been held.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 16, 2019