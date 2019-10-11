Russell William Kiger July 8, 1950 - September 16, 2019 Russell William Kiger, 69, of San Luis Obispo. passed September 16, 2019 to meet his Lord in heaven. He is survived by his Mother, Edith (Poletti) Kiger, his sister, Lois (Kiger) Smith, his nephew Larry Smith and family, his nieces Stephanie (Smith) Zavala and family, Lacy (Smith) Courtney and family and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his father Albert Kiger, brother-in-law Donald Smith and many relatives. Russell was born July 8, 1950 in San Luis Obispo. He played sports from elementary school through high school. He attended Hawthorne, Emerson and Sinsheimer Elementary Schools, SLO Junior High School and SLO High School. During his senior year he was involved in an accident which paralyzed him. He still graduated from SLO High School and went on to California Polytechnic College graduating with a teaching credential. He taught Mathematics at Los Osos Junior High. During this time he really enjoyed teaching his students. He wanted to thank the family and friends that visited him these past few years. He always looked forward to seeing you and enjoyed your company. Russell also mentioned that throughout the years at Mission View he has had many roommates and he has found each of them very interesting and enjoyed their company. Russell and his family want to thank the staff at Mission View and Dignity Hospice for all their care. There will be no services.

