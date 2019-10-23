Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Ann Monroe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Ann Monroe May 1, 1918 - Sept. 18, 2019 On Wednesday September 18, 2019, Ruth Ann Monroe, loving wife of her late husband, Kenneth Potter Monroe, and loving mother of four children passed away at age 101. Ruth was born on May 1, 1918 in Monte Vista Colorado to Laura and Fredrick Haaff. After high school, she attended nursing school at Mercy Hospital in Denver, Colorado and then served as an Ensign in the United States Navy Reserves. While stationed at Mare Island Naval Base in Northern California, she met Lieutenant Commander Kenneth Potter Monroe at an Officer's Club. They were married on October 9, 1944 at the St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco. They raised one son, David and three daughters, Judith, Debbara and Diana. Ruth continued to practice as a Registered Nurse while raising her family. She was known for her dedication and attention to detail and she had a reputation for running a tight ship both at work and at home. Although she was first to let you know when you could do better, she stood behind you every step of the way, and was your biggest fan when you reached the finish line. Her family will forever be grateful for her steadfast love. Her husband, Kenneth, her daughter, Diana, her sisters, Dorothy Steele and Viola Perkins and her brother Leo Taurman, preceded Ruth in death. Her three children, Judith, David and Debbara, and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren survive her. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at the St. Barnabas Episcopal Church at 3 o'clock p.m. Donations may be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Organization for Cancer Research at:

Ruth Ann Monroe May 1, 1918 - Sept. 18, 2019 On Wednesday September 18, 2019, Ruth Ann Monroe, loving wife of her late husband, Kenneth Potter Monroe, and loving mother of four children passed away at age 101. Ruth was born on May 1, 1918 in Monte Vista Colorado to Laura and Fredrick Haaff. After high school, she attended nursing school at Mercy Hospital in Denver, Colorado and then served as an Ensign in the United States Navy Reserves. While stationed at Mare Island Naval Base in Northern California, she met Lieutenant Commander Kenneth Potter Monroe at an Officer's Club. They were married on October 9, 1944 at the St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco. They raised one son, David and three daughters, Judith, Debbara and Diana. Ruth continued to practice as a Registered Nurse while raising her family. She was known for her dedication and attention to detail and she had a reputation for running a tight ship both at work and at home. Although she was first to let you know when you could do better, she stood behind you every step of the way, and was your biggest fan when you reached the finish line. Her family will forever be grateful for her steadfast love. Her husband, Kenneth, her daughter, Diana, her sisters, Dorothy Steele and Viola Perkins and her brother Leo Taurman, preceded Ruth in death. Her three children, Judith, David and Debbara, and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren survive her. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at the St. Barnabas Episcopal Church at 3 o'clock p.m. Donations may be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Organization for Cancer Research at: www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate? or www.cancerresearch.org/donate? Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close