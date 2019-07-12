Ruth Borden Ruth Borden of Templeton, Ca passed on 7-6-19 at her home. She retired as an ICU/CCU supervising nurse from San Luis Obispo General Hospital. She is survived by daughters Ruth Doll(Tom); Claudia Garrick(Mike); Madeline Silva(Bill); Grandchildren David Stambal; Rachelle Stambal; Bryan Garrick(Karan); Janay Garrick; Jennifer Newman(Jeff). Celebration of Life to be at 1:00 pm on July 19, 2019 at Atascadero United Methodist Church, 11605 El Camino Real, Atascadero, Ca. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested for North County Fishes and Loaves or North County Woods Animal Shelter.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 12, 2019