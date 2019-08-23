Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth ColeBetty. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Ruth Cole August 8, 1949 July 20, 2019 Betty was born in Talihina, Oklahoma on August 8, 1949 to Henry Duel and Georgia Bell Hudspeth. She married the love of her life, John M. Cole and enjoyed 47 years of marriage. Her younger years were filled with supporting their two sons in all their activities such as motorcycle racing, sports and FFA. Clint and Johnny graduated from Templeton High School. After her boys were grown, she pursued her education and received her Bachelors in Paralegal Studies Magna Cum Laude. Betty later spent endless hours teaching, playing, and loving her three grandchildrenBrady, Hailey, and Audra. She was an avid collector of elephants. Betty was involved in the Christian Heights Church in Sonora, California and had a passion for volunteering for the many projects the church supported. Betty is survived by her husband, John M. Cole; sons Clint Cole, wife Kay McClain and Johnny Cole, wife Holly Cole and grandchildren Brady Cole, Hailey Cole and Audra Cole; sisters Gladys Louise Allen and Shirley Ann Eoff. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Duel and Georgia Bell Hudspeth, sisters Ruby Lois Masteas, Leora (Sally) Webster, and her brother Bobby Gean Hudspeth. Celebration of life will be held at the Templeton Legion Hall, 805 S Main Street, Templeton, CA at 11:00am onSaturday, August 31, 2019.

