Guest Book View Sign Service Information Benedict-Rettey Mortuary & Crematorium 1401 Quintana Rd Morro Bay , CA 93442 (805)-772-7382 Rosary 7:00 PM Benedict-Rettey Mortuary & Crematorium 1401 Quintana Rd Morro Bay , CA 93442 View Map Service 11:00 AM St. Timothy's Catholic Church 962 Piney Way Morro Bay , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Elizabeth Oliveira Ruth Elizabeth Oliveira went to be with our Lord on June 13, 2019, at home, surrounded by her children and loving husband Raymond, after a short illness. She was born in Salinas, CA on October 11, 1918 to Robert and Sarah Foster. She was the middle child of nine children. She married the love of her life, Raymond, on October 26, 1940 in Salinas, CA. In the 78 years of marriage, they lived in Salinas, Orland, Tracy, Placentia, and then retired to Morro Bay in February of 1988. In 2017, they moved to Sparks, NV. She touched every life that she met with her beautiful smile and kind words. She was very active in her Catholic Church ministering to the sick and homebound until the age of 90. She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond, of 78 years. She is also survived by her children Kathleen Fralick, Raye-Anne Kelly (Tom), Mary-Lynn Jenkins (Robert), Jim Oliveira (Diane), Elizabeth McClellan (Jeff), and Gerard Oliveira (Sharon). She also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren. She will be extremely missed by her family and friends. The Oliveira Family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Hospice for the special and loving care of our Mother. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice Organization of your choice, in the name of our Mom. The Rosary will be held June 27 th at 7:00 p.m., at the Benedict-Rettey Mortuary, located at 1401 Quintana Road, Morro Bay, CA. A mass will be celebrated on June 28 th , at 11:00 a.m., at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, located at 962 Piney Way, Morro Bay, CA.

Ruth Elizabeth Oliveira Ruth Elizabeth Oliveira went to be with our Lord on June 13, 2019, at home, surrounded by her children and loving husband Raymond, after a short illness. She was born in Salinas, CA on October 11, 1918 to Robert and Sarah Foster. She was the middle child of nine children. She married the love of her life, Raymond, on October 26, 1940 in Salinas, CA. In the 78 years of marriage, they lived in Salinas, Orland, Tracy, Placentia, and then retired to Morro Bay in February of 1988. In 2017, they moved to Sparks, NV. She touched every life that she met with her beautiful smile and kind words. She was very active in her Catholic Church ministering to the sick and homebound until the age of 90. She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond, of 78 years. She is also survived by her children Kathleen Fralick, Raye-Anne Kelly (Tom), Mary-Lynn Jenkins (Robert), Jim Oliveira (Diane), Elizabeth McClellan (Jeff), and Gerard Oliveira (Sharon). She also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren. She will be extremely missed by her family and friends. The Oliveira Family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Hospice for the special and loving care of our Mother. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice Organization of your choice, in the name of our Mom. The Rosary will be held June 27 th at 7:00 p.m., at the Benedict-Rettey Mortuary, located at 1401 Quintana Road, Morro Bay, CA. A mass will be celebrated on June 28 th , at 11:00 a.m., at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, located at 962 Piney Way, Morro Bay, CA. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close