Ryan Michael Aispuro Ryan Michael Aispuro passed away on May 4, 2019 in Santa Maria, CA. Ryan was born in San Luis Obispo in February of 1985. He attended Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo High Schools and graduated from Pacific Beach High School, San Luis Obispo in 2003. He went on to gain a auto mechanics certification at Universal Technical Institute in Riverside, CA. Ryan had a kind gentle soul, big heart and an infectious laugh. He loved reading and skateboarding. While Ryan struggled with addiction for most of his adult life, he was loved by his family and will forever be in their hearts and prayers. Ryan is survived by his father Randy Aispuro (Patty), mother Cherie Gibson (Bruce), sister Loren Aispuro, daughter Brodie Aispuro (and her mother Erin), grand- mothers Shirley McKee and Arlene Aispuro, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will be holding a private celebration of life at a later date.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 8, 2019